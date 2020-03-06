Patrick Mahomes: I can take my game to a whole different level

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 6, 2020, 1:21 PM EST
If you think Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is good now, just wait until he has a little experience under his belt.

Mahomes said on the episode of HBO’s The Shop that will air on Saturday that he still feels like a relative novice when it comes to the finer points of the quarterback position, saying that figuring out the mental aspects of the game has only come recently.

“I didn’t understand how to read defenses until halfway through last year. I understood coverages, but how to be able to pick up little tendencies defenses do, stuff that Brady and them have done? I was just playing,” Mahomes said. “This year I could recognize more and more stuff. I think the more experience and the more I learn, I’ll be able to go out there and call plays and do that different stuff because I’ve seen it. I still think there’s a long way for me to go there. That’s where mentally I can get better. Physically, I think I’ve done a lot of stuff, worked on the fundamentals, but I think mentally I can still take my game to a whole different level.”

If Mahomes is right that he can take his game to a different level, that’s a scary thought for the rest of the league.

9 responses to “Patrick Mahomes: I can take my game to a whole different level

  3. This kid is ridiculously good. I am not a Chiefs fan, but you can’t help but like him.

    He is off the charts athletically, has a leadership quality to him that is rare, and as long as the Chiefs can field at least an average D, this team could be the next dynasty.

    It is easier said than done, but I wouldn’t bet against him or the Chiefs if they can continue to keep at least decent talent around Mahomes. Imagine if the Chiefs had a runner like Derrick Henry on offense (Damien Williams had a great Super Bowl, but he is no Henry).

    The Chiefs should be contenders for many years, as long as Mahomes is on the team and stays healthy.

  6. 1st year starting goes to the AFCCG, 2nd year wins the SB. If he has another level, the rest of the league should be scared, very scared.

  7. Yeah, those no look passes are so cool and I heard you’re working on behind the back throws too. That great man, you’re gonna pass Brady in six years!

  8. He will get slightly better and other teams will learn to adapt to him. His ceiling will be a little bit below Brady’s prime.

  9. Pride cometh before the fall, Patrick! Don’t believe too much of your press. No doubt, you are a very gifted young man but you are also one blind-side hit away from a torn ACL and/or MCL and the IR list. The flashy, no-look passes will only get you so far, my friend. Remember, you’re still only one guy!

