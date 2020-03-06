Patrick Mahomes: I can take my game to a whole different level

Getty Images

If you think Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is good now, just wait until he has a little experience under his belt.

Mahomes said on the episode of HBO’s The Shop that will air on Saturday that he still feels like a relative novice when it comes to the finer points of the quarterback position, saying that figuring out the mental aspects of the game has only come recently.

“I didn’t understand how to read defenses until halfway through last year. I understood coverages, but how to be able to pick up little tendencies defenses do, stuff that Brady and them have done? I was just playing,” Mahomes said. “This year I could recognize more and more stuff. I think the more experience and the more I learn, I’ll be able to go out there and call plays and do that different stuff because I’ve seen it. I still think there’s a long way for me to go there. That’s where mentally I can get better. Physically, I think I’ve done a lot of stuff, worked on the fundamentals, but I think mentally I can still take my game to a whole different level.”

If Mahomes is right that he can take his game to a different level, that’s a scary thought for the rest of the league.