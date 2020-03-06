Quinnen Williams did not have ammunition at time of airport gun arrest

Getty Images

As it turns out, Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams did not have any ammunition on him when he was arrested with a gun at LaGuardia Airport last night.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Port Authority Police issued a revised statement Friday afternoon, saying Williams did not have ammunition in the same bag as the gun, after an earlier statement which said he did have ammunition, but not inside the gun.

That’s good of the Port Authority Police to clear up, because it’s a distinction that carries a potentially drastic difference in punishment.

New York’s state gun laws are strict, and a gun can be deemed as “loaded” if the owner is carrying ammunition in the proximity of a gun, and can lead to jail time.

Williams’ gun is registered in his home state of Alabama.

Williams will have a court date on March 25 to be formally charged.

His attorney issued a statement which said: “Mr. Williams respects and follows the law. There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored -— and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly.”