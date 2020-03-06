Quinnen Williams’ gun was unloaded at time of airport arrest

Getty Images

When Quinnen Williams was arrested for having a gun at LaGuardia Airport last night, the gun was not loaded.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Williams’ gun (which was registered in his home state of Alabama) was found at the Delta check-in counter prior to going through security.

The Jets defensive tackle was scheduled for a March 25 court appearance, at which point he’ll be formally charged. The Jets are aware.

In New York, guns laws are strict and even unlawful possession of an unloaded firearm is a felony. But it’s possible he could avoid jail time.

In 2013, Buccaneers defensive end Da’Quan Bowers had his felony second-degree possession of a weapon charges from a similar arrest at LaGuardia reduced to disorderly conduct. He paid a $250 fine and a $120 surcharge, in lieu of jail time or probation.

UPDATE 10:54 a.m. ET: Cimini adds that a Port Authority Police spokesperson said that Williams was allegedly carrying ammunition that was not inside the gun, and it still could be deemed “loaded” under New York law.