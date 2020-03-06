Quinnen Williams’ lawyer on arrest: We expect a resolution shortly

Getty Images

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Thursday night after a gun was found in his luggage prior to going through security.

The gun was not licensed in New York — there is a permit for Alabama — and was not loaded, although Port Authority police say he was also carrying ammunition which means it could be deemed loaded under New York law. Williams is due in court on March 25 and his attorney Alex Spiro released a statement through Williams’ agent on Friday.

“Mr. Williams respects and follows the law,” Spiro said. “There was allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored – and we expect the matter to be resolved shortly.”

Former NFL defensive lineman Da’Quan Bowers had a weapons charge reduced to disorderly conduct and paid a fine to settle a similar arrest in 2013.