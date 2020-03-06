Report: Cardinals, Texans have inquired about Trent Williams

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t the only team pursuing Washington left tackle Trent Williams. It figures that many teams will at least inquire about what it will take in compensation to Williams and compensation to Washington to acquire the seven-time Pro Bowler.

The Cardinals and Texans have “expressed interest” in Williams, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports. Neither team, on the surface, makes much sense.

The Cardinals recently re-signed tackle D.J. Humphries to a three-year, $45 million deal. Their other tackle spot remains a work in progress, though, and it doesn’t cost anything to inquire.

Houston traded two first-round picks to Miami for left tackle Laremy Tunsil. But Tunsil is entering the final year of his deal and reportedly wants a long-term deal with annual salaries of more than $20 million.

If the Texans have decided Tunsil might be too rich for them, could they possibly be checking into what it would take to sign Williams? Would Washington have any interest in a Williams-for-Tunsil deal?

Neither the Cardinals nor the Texans rank as the favorite for Williams.

The Browns, who also reportedly will have interest, make more sense with the obvious connection.

Williams, 31, had Bill Callahan as his position coach in Washington for four seasons (not counting 2019 when Williams didn’t play). Callahan now coaches in Cleveland.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract, with no guaranteed money remaining.