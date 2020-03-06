Report: Mario Addison expected to hit open market

Getty Images

It appears that teams looking for a pass rusher in free agency will get a chance to talk to Mario Addison.

David Newton of ESPN.com reports that the Panthers have expressed interest in re-signing Addison, but that those efforts have fallen short of convincing him to give up the chance to talk to other teams. Newton reports Addison is set to hit the open market come the start of the league year later this month.

Addison just finished his eighth season with the Panthers and he posted 9.5 sacks to lead the team. It was Addison’s fourth straight season with at least nine sacks and he has 55 sacks over his entire tenure with Carolina.

Those numbers should have appeal to other teams, but Addison may still wind up back with the Panthers if he doesn’t find a better offer than what his current team is willing to put on the table.