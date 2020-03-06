Report: Raiders have interest in Marcus Mariota

Getty Images

The Titans brought Ryan Tannehill into the organization as a backup last offseason, but he was in the starting lineup midway through the season and his play helped the team make it to the AFC title game.

Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota in Tennessee and now Mariota is in the market for the same kind of opportunity in 2020. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he may get to place a bet on himself in Las Vegas.

Garafolo said on NFL Network that the Raiders are interested in Mariota, who would likely open up as a backup to Derek Carr with a chance at doing more in the case of injury or ineffectiveness. Mariota was the No. 1 quarterback and No. 5 overall player on Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock’s board when he covered the draft for NFL Media in 2015.

Tom Brady‘s name has been linked to the Raiders on occasion, but the report indicates an experienced backup may wind up the likelier route for them to take in the new league year. Mariota isn’t the only option for that role and the Raiders will likely be doing something at quarterback later this month.