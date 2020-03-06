Report: Seahawks remain interested in signing Alex Collins

Getty Images

The Seahawks remain interested in free agent running back Alex Collins, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Collins worked out for the team Dec. 30. He also worked out for the Packers and Bills late last season and the Dolphins on Jan. 28.

He did not play in 2019 and thus can sign at any time with any team.

The Seahawks made Collins a fifth-round pick in 2016. Seattle cut him before the start of the 2017 season.

Collins led the Ravens with 973 rushing yards during the 2017 season and started the first 10 games of the next season before landing on injured reserve.

He was arrested on marijuana possession charges last March after a car crash and was dropped by Baltimore hours later.

While unsigned, Collins served a three-game suspension related to his arrest.