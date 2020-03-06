Ryan Fitzpatrick votes yes on new CBA

Getty Images

Like plenty of players with name recognition, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has shared his views on the new CBA publicly. Unlike most players with name recognition, Fitzpatrick supports the deal. Unlike most players with name recognition (most of whom have said “no” with little more), Fitzpatrick provides extensive details and specifics regarding his conclusion.

Fitzpatrick explains in a video sent to multiple members of the media that he has spent the “last few weeks” gathering information and seeking different perspectives in order to make an informed decision, from players who favor the deal, those who oppose it, those who were involved in the negotiations, NFLPA leadership, ex-General Managers, and agents. Based on that information, he “confidently” declares that he’ll vote yes.

“There’s a long list of reasons why,” Fitzpatrick says. “I think first when we met with NFLPA leadership during the season, we gave them things that we wanted to see addressed, whether it was the increased minimum salaries, the drug policy in regards to marijuana, different work conditions in terms of increased roster spots, treating the practice squad a little bit better, hours that we’re able to be at work, less hitting in training camp.

“There was a ton of different things that we said we wanted to be addressed. The increased benefits for current players, increased benefits for past players. I think the vast majority of those were hit and addressed in this CBA.”

Fitzpatrick explains that the deal is about more than having those concerns addressed. It’s also about getting the biggest combination of size of slice and size of pie.

“And for us as players revenue sharing, getting a larger percentage of the pie is important, but also the overall growth of that pie is important,” Fitzpatrick says. “And those two things both happen if we sign this CBA.”

He adds that the CBA shows that there is “stability and strength” of the league, which will assist when it comes to negotiating new TV and sponsorship deals.

This meshes with the conclusion may by NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith that, in order to maximize a TV pie from which the players get 55 percent, now is the time to do the deal. Again, players can either accept that judgment or they can reject it. Regardless, like the advice from a doctor or a lawyer, this is the advice from the person they’ve hired for the express purpose of reaching conclusions on issues like this.