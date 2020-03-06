Sharply divided NFLPA leadership prepares to meet in Miami

For the first time in a long time (perhaps ever), the NFL Players Association will convene an annual meeting with leadership that is sharply divided on an issue of critical importance while that issue of critical importance is being resolved, one dues-paying member of the union at a time.

The Executive Committee, which negotiated the proposed CBA but now has more members against it than for it, will join with the board of player representatives, which generated just enough votes to send the CBA to the full membership, will gather in Miami for several days of meetings that surely will be dominated by ongoing debate and discord over the CBA. As they meet, players will continue to vote for or against a new CBA.

There’s a vocal minority that is opposed to the deal and, by all appearances and indications, a largely silent majority that is willing to defer to the judgment of NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and vote for the deal.

As Richard Sherman, who serves both as a member of the Executive Committee and the 49ers’ player representative, explained in a tweet to retired NFL safety Eric Weddle, “[W]e fought the good fight but we were outnumbered for sure. It’s disappointing when the best argument for it is fear of what may happen.”

But people make decisions influenced by fear of what may happen every day. They choose surgery for fear of what may happen if they don’t have surgery. They choose to settle a civil case or criminal charges for fear of what happen if they go to trial. And in making these decisions they defer to the judgment of trained and experienced experts whom they trust when making those decisions.

That’s where the union currently is. Smith has resolved after considering all relevant factors and circumstances that the current deal is the best deal, giving the players the biggest slice from the largest pie. As some of the naysayers with agendas (including media members who may be angling for employment with a new-look union) scoff at the idea that the TV revenue will shrink if new deals aren’t done soon, Smith is in the best position to assess what’s real and what isn’t. As he explained during a Thursday visit to #PFTPM, he’s spoken to the league about this — and he’s spoken directly to the networks. How many of the critics of the deal can say the same?

Some players, like Sherman, aren’t willing to defer to the judgment of De Smith, based on the information he has gathered. Others are. Regardless of whether a player chooses to oppose or support the CBA, every player needs to realize that their vote means that they are rejecting or accepting the judgment of De Smith.

Far too many players seem to think that, by saying no, they’re saying no to an offer that the NFL dropped on their doorstep in a flaming bag. That’s just not the case. And every player needs to think of it this way before making his final decision.

7 responses to “Sharply divided NFLPA leadership prepares to meet in Miami

  1. Appears to me that the points we’ve seen show benefits to new players and the players on second (or later) are the vocal opponents. That’s a shame.

  2. The last person I’d want negotiating my future would be Richard Sherman. I don’t care that he went to Stanford, so did John Elway and he’s shown he’s in way over his head. How would you feel if you were a soon to be 1st round draft pick this year and you have an aging veteran who’s best years are behind him and probably only has one or 2 more seasons left in him negotiating the deal that’s going to shape the rest of your career? History has shown the older players that sit on the board are all about getting the veteran players the best deal while they throw the young ones to the wolves.

  3. No owner except maybe Mike Brown and son of Al will have any issues with cash flow if they don’t have games for a year or more if they go the Sherman and Pouncy route to strike. Almost all players will start suffering immediately with out game checks it is a well known fact that a very large percent of players are bankrupt just a few years after their last game mostly because their career ends instantly and they are far to extended. The networks will quickly move the very large inventory of college games to fill in on Sunday and even Monday night. A strike will only hurt the players and it is money that they will struggle to recoup with their very short careers all for the the elite 5% to sound important and get more cash while potentially ruining the careers of the bottom 40 or so players on each team. Also it will hurt CBS a lot if there is no Superbowl, especially after paying Romo all that cash.

  4. One problem with the opposition to the deal hasn’t been mentioned a lot. Every player who is for the proposed CBA is for the same thing. But the players who oppose the new CBA may not agree among themselves on what to change. In a choice between a real negotiated deal and an imaginary deal that is better in unspecified ways, some people will always choose the imaginary one. Like an English Beat song says, dreams are always nicer than real things.

  7. Florio’s Mom says: “History has shown the older players that sit on the board are all about getting the veteran players the best deal while they throw the young ones to the wolves.”
    ————————

    So why is that a problem? When these “young ones” prove themselves, they’ll be able to earn the best deal like every other veteran over the past 50 years.

    Put it another way, why should Sherman’s generation get shafted (ie get thrown to the wolves when they started out) AND also make ‘sacrifices’ for the next generation to have a better starting deal?

