Texans have decision to make on Gareon Conley’s fifth-year option

The Texans traded a third-round draft choice to acquire cornerback Gareon Conley last season. He emerged as a replacement for Johnathan Joseph.

Conely will make only $1.892 million in 2020, but the Texans have a decision to make about his future.

They have until May 30 to decide whether to pick up Conley’s fifth-year option or decline it. It is guaranteed for injury-only but will become fully guaranteed if he is on the roster for the first day of the league year next March.

“Conley has been good for us,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I probably wouldn’t be able to answer that specific question, but we like Gareon Conley, if that answers your question. We like what he brings to the table.”

Conley, 24, was a first-round choice of the Raiders in 2017. Oakland traded him to Houston during the 2019 season.

He made 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups in eight games with the Texans.

Conley recently had a screw removed from his right ankle.