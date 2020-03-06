Titans hit the street to help with Nashville tornado recovery

Getty Images

The Titans have already put their money where their mouth is. Now they’re putting some boots on the ground.

The team sent players and coaches out to help with recovery efforts Friday, after tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and the Nashville area this week, causing at least 24 deaths.

Defensive lineman Austin Johnson‘s home was damaged in the storm, making the impact even more real to them than if they just looked outside their doors. But the team delivered supplies and helped where they could.

During an appearance on NFL Network today, Titans coach Mike Vrabel offered a point-blank plan for people to help.

“They can get out and start to clean up instead of taking pictures like I see people doing,” Vrabel said. “Put your phones down and pick up branches”

That’s a good start for any community that’s hit with any kind of disaster, and goes as far to show the team is part of that community as the $1 million they’ve already donated to relief efforts.