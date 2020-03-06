Trent Williams “just happy” situation is nearing an end

Getty Images

Left tackle Trent Williams wanted a trade out of Washington in 2019, but former team president Bruce Allen opted not to go that route despite Williams not playing any games for the team.

Allen is gone, but Williams is still looking for a trade and Washington has responded differently this time around. Williams got permission from the team to seek a trading partner that would enable him to continue his career in a different uniform in 2020.

“I’m just happy this situation seems to be heading towards an end,” Williams wrote in a text to John Keim of ESPN.com.

The Browns have already been identified as a potential suitor and there will likely be others given the evergreen need for offensive line help around the league. Anyone dealing for Williams will likely be talking about his contract as well.

While Williams’ agent said the desire for a trade wasn’t “about a contract, but time for a change of scenery,” his client is entering the final year of his current deal and isn’t likely to mind discussions about a commitment beyond the 2020 campaign. Williams is set to make a non-guaranteed salary of $12.5 million under his current pact.