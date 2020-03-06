Washington wants a deal with Brandon Scherff to avoid tagging him

Getty Images

Washington has already resigned itself to the likelihood of losing a key offensive lineman, but they want to make sure to keep another one happy.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Washington’s working on a long-term deal with guard Brandon Scherff, in hopes of not having to use the franchise tag on him.

Coach Ron Rivera made it clear that Scherff was part of the plan for 2020, indicating that a tag would be used if something doesn’t work out.

After allowing left tackle Trent Williams to seek out a trade, losing Scherff would be a huge blow for Washington, so trying to work out a pre-free agency deal the way the Cardinals did with D.J. Humphries seems like a preferred option.