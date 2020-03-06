XFL may add jersey patches with sponsor logos

Getty Images

For the Love of Football is good. For the Love of Money is better.

Via the Tampa Bay Business Journal, the XFL may be adding shoulder patches to uniforms with corporate logos. The patches would be similar to the patches on NBA uniforms, and on NFL practice jerseys.

The league already has been placing corporate decals on helmets, and the Progressive corporate brand has appeared on XFL fields. Also, Bud Light Seltzer has become a fixture during post-game victory celebrations.

“We’re testing, we’re experimenting, we’re looking for new ways to help big brands and new brands connect with the football audience,” XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said.

The XFL enters its fifth weekend with shrinking attendance and ratings numbers. While these metrics have shown signs of stabilization, major tests are coming via March Madness — and separately from the coronavirus.