Alex Anzalone “good to go” after missing 14 games last season

Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone missed most of last season, and the Saints missed him.

Anzalone, 25, played only the first two games before shoulder surgery ended his season. He tweeted this week that he is “good to go” after rehab.

Anzalone has played all 16 games only one time in three seasons. That came in 2018 when he made 59 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

The 2017 third-round draft choice ended his first season on injured reserve, too, playing only four games.

Anzalone played only 46 defensive snaps last season, making seven tackles and a sack.