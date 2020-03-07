Mike Mayock: Mekhi Becton ran a more impressive 40 than Henry Ruggs

Getty Images

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs ran the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s Scouting Combine, clocking in at 4.27 seconds. But the fastest isn’t necessarily the most impressive.

According to Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock, the most impressive 40 time came from Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who ran his 40 in 5.1 seconds. Becton is 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds, and a 40 that fast is so unusual for a player of that size that Mayock thought Becton put up the better 40.

“I believe him running 5.1 is more impressive than what the wideout from Alabama ran,” Mayock said.

Becton ran his 40 more than a full tenth of a second faster than any other player weighing 350 pounds or more in the history of the Combine. He’s a freakish athlete, and Mayock loved what he saw.