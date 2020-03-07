NBA team doctors and trainers will have coronavirus conference call on Monday

Getty Images

The NBA is making plans for dealing with the realities of coronavirus. On Monday, doctors and trainers will discuss the situation via conference call.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that these medical experts will discuss “next steps” for dealing with the situation. He adds that, in a new memo to teams, the NBA explains that each team must have several different plans in place by Tuesday, “including arrangement with an infectious disease specialist, the IDing of a facility to test for coronavirus, [and] a plan to limit number of team and arena staff who’d interact with players.”

The NBA also has floated the possibility of playing games without fans. On Friday night, Lakers star LeBron James reacted strongly to this idea.

“We play games without the fans?” James said. “Nah, it’s impossible. . . . I ain’t playing. I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates. I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

The NBA seems to be primarily concerned about ensuring that players aren’t infected with the virus, even though most if not all NBA athletes would not suffer a serious outcome if they catch coronavirus, based on what’s currently known about it.

Of course, it’s impossible to know what’s really known about coronavirus, for a variety of reasons. One of those reasons, frankly, is a not-so-subtle desire by some in the media to keep people glued to the media for more information, even if there’s no new information to be shared. And instead of educating people on the realities of the situation, there’s a temptation to simply stoke public fear in the hopes of driving ratings, clicks, and revenue.

Whatever the risks and realities of coronavirus, reacting to it in a way that will cause everyone to stay home and hide under their beds is a recipe for a collapse of the economy and, eventually, our society. That’s the beauty of LeBron’s message. People need to live their lives. Yes, they need to be smart about washing hands and not touching faces and not going out if ill in any way. But as serious as the situation is, this seems like hardly the time to head for the bunker and eat canned peaches for the next three months.