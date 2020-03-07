NHL will close dressing rooms to media, on recommendation of the CDC

Getty Images

Coronavirus is beginning to impact the major American sports, in one very specific way.

The NHL will be closing dressing rooms to reporters. The move comes at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control.

Major League Baseball, the NBA, and Major League Soccer are expected to follow suit.

Interviews will instead be conducted in formal press conference areas.

The move comes as COVID-19 spreads throughout much of the United States. The NBA has told teams to prepare to play in arenas without fans.

The NFL has said only that it is closely monitoring the situation, with the next league event coming later this month in Florida, when owners and other personnel gather for the annual league meetings. The draft is due to happen in Las Vegas, starting in 47 days.