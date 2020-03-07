Report: Texans unlikely to re-sign D.J. Reader

Getty Images

One of the best defensive linemen available in free agency appears likely to find a new home.

Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader‘s name has already surfaced as a player who is likely to have interest from multiple teams, and the Houston Chronicle reports that Reader is not expected to be back in Houston.

It’s not that the Texans don’t want Reader back, but they expect some other team to offer more than they’re willing to spend, perhaps a contract in the neighborhood of $12 million a year. The Broncos, Titans and Bills are all believed to have interest.

The 25-year-old Reader arrived in Houston as a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2016. He started every game except the Texans’ meaningless Week 17 game last season.

Reader is No. 33 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.