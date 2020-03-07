Some owners are rooting for CBA vote to fail

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2020, 11:12 AM EST
As the players vote on a new CBA — and as plenty of players urge others to vote no  — some owners are indeed hoping that the measure fails.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that “a number of NFL owners are hoping the current CBA proposal doesn’t pass next week because they believe they can negotiate a better deal next year, potentially with a push for an 18-game season in the future.”

It’s not really news but a new characterization of facts that have lingered for several weeks. The NFL’s vote on the CBA, as previously reported elsewhere, was not unanimous. At a time when many owners are willing to treat players as partners, some owners (fully aware of the failed strike of 1987 and the way the 2011 lockout ended) want to squeeze the players as hard as possible, knowing that the players won’t endure a lengthy work stoppage. And some owners, including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, want to expand the regular season to 18 games right now.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith explained during his recent visit to #PFTPM how things potentially would unfold if the CBA fails. The owners already have voted to table any talks until next year, as the CBA expires. At that point, the owners can either lock out the players or impose the last, best offer as the new work rules pending the finalization of a new labor deal. This would essentially dare the players to strike.

If the players strike, the owners would hire replacements, like they did in 1987. And then the owners would wait for players to start crossing the picket line. Once that starts — and with so many football players who want to play football it inevitably will — it won’t stop until the strike collapses and the players play under the work rules imposed after the CBA expires. Next, the players likely would decertify the union and file a lawsuit, challenging those work rules as a violation of the antitrust laws. Eventually, after multiple years of playing under those unilaterally imposed work rules as the litigation moves through a federal court system that is in the process of taking a hard turn to the right (which is good for the owners), the case would be resolved with (drum roll, please) a new CBA.

So when Richard Sherman bristles at doing a new deal now for “fear of what may happen,” that is exactly what may (and likely will) happen. CBA expires, rules less favorable than the current deal are imposed (possibly with 18 games), players strike, strike fails, players play under the rules imposed by the owners while litigation proceeds, and several years later the process ends with a new CBA. And maybe, just maybe, that CBA will be as good as the CBA on which the players currently are voting.

That’s exactly what happened in 1987, with work rules imposed by the league and a strike that failed and a lawsuit that was filed and a CBA that became effective six years later.

Most players weren’t born then. All owners were. All owners know what happened then and, yes, some of them indeed want to do it all over again, since they believe that they’d make more money over the next seven or eight years through chaos than they would through partnership.

While the new ESPN report may indeed be couched by its source as a not-so-subtle threat aimed at getting players to vote yes, the core of the story contains the vague but real promise of history repeating itself, more than 30 years later.

15 responses to “Some owners are rooting for CBA vote to fail

  2. This is just smoke trying to get the players to accept 17 games in fear of having 18 games.

    The owners wouldn’t have put the deal on the table if they think they could have gotten a better one.

  3. 17 games is nonsense, 18 is ludicrous. I have to wonder if the owners are serious or just throwing that out there as a way of scaring players into taking the current deal.

  4. The fans look forward to their weekly escape from reality, by watching NFL games. This includes Fantasy Football leagues, and those who enjoy gambling, spending time with family, etc. It’s not a matter of taking sides between the players and owners. It’s the game that we love. We hate whoever threatens to take away what we love. That’s just the way the human brain is designed to work. You’d have to talk to someone more powerful than me if you don’t like the way humans were created. Most fans don’t have any problem with players making more money or less money. That’s really not the reason millions of fans watch football. It’s an escape from life’s struggles, which includes many fans who live paycheck to paycheck, and who don’t have any sympathy when a millionaire gets too greedy and decides to take something away from them. Like I said, I didn’t create humans, so don’t blame me. I’m just the messenger. The owners hold all the cards.

  5. Greed and lawyers kill the nfl a little more each day what has happened to this legendary game we all grew too love?

  6. If you are going to increase the season, why not eliminate some of the Sorry pre-season games? Could very easily eliminate the fourth Pre-season game if you went to 17. Lots of them already hold joint scrimmages which are just as valuable for young player development and evaluation anyway.

  8. Football players are employees, not “partners”. And at the end of the day, they’re just entertainers.

    Personally, I would love to see the scenario you described. The players are getting too greedy, too entitled, and entirely too big for their britches.

  9. Negotiating tactic 101, push out information that you think you can get a more lucrative deal from the players by waiting to just force their hands to accept the current deal on the table.

  10. Honestly I’d love an 18 game season with 2 bye weeks and no preseason. I also wouldnt be surprised that if the players got time eliminated from training camp and offseason workouts(especially any padded workouts reduced) that it wouldnt be too hard of a sell.

  12. During the 1987 strike the Redskins, with none (or hardly any) of their starters, played Dallas after most of their starters had crossed the picket line. Dallas was, of course, heavily favored to win. Big surprise, the Redskins won!
    Good times.

  13. The players will never get a good deal so long as veterans have the most say. They just want their last contract or two to pay out, on their way out the door. They have no interest in tearing it down and playing hardball, because they have such a small earning window left.

    The players hold ALL the cards, if they ever showed a shred of solidarity. They have enough money as a group to rent a stadium and play their own games and sell the TV rights. All the owners have is money and contracts and IP rights. The product is the players. If the players weren’t so short-sighted (especially the ones doing the negotiating), they would get everything they ever wanted. Or they could walk away and be owners in their own league and leave the likes of Jerry Jones in the rearview

  14. Some owners are dumb as rocks. The fans of their teams already know this. If those owners want to see how losing part of a season to labor chaos affects a major sport in the 21st century they should take a look at MLB and be very afraid. News Flash! It’s not 1987.

    Any negotiation that leaves a sizable minority on BOTH sides unhappy is a fair deal. That is how compromise works.

  15. I pledge to watch one full game of soccer or hockey for every extra game and playoff round the nfl adds

