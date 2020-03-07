Washington hopes to re-sign Ereck Flowers

Getty Images

It wasn’t that long ago that the Giants no longer wanted Ereck Flowers.

Seventeen months later, Washington wants to keep Flowers.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said the team hopes to re-sign offensive guards Brandon Scherff and Flowers, both of whom are scheduled to become free agents in nine days. Washington is expected to place the franchise tag on Scherff if it doesn’t sign him to a long-term deal before then.

“We’re going to try to bring both guards back,” Rivera said to Larry Michael on Redskins Nation.

It will cost the team plenty to get both re-signed, but Rivera sounds willing to spend the money to try to keep some continuity on the offensive line. Washington is allowing left tackle Trent Williams, who didn’t play in 2019, to seek a trade.

“Once we get that situation figured out, we will have four of the five [starters] that we know what’s going to happen,” Rivera said. “Then again, the looming question will always be Trent.”

The Giants made Flowers the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He didn’t even make it through his fourth season before the Giants cut him.

Flowers, 25, played eight games, with seven starts, with Jacksonville to finish the 2018 season before joining Washington, and he found a home at guard.