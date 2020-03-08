D.C. Defenders bench Cardale Jones

Getty Images

The Legend of Cardale Jones has given way to a far less impressive reality.

Three weeks ago, Jones’ had fattened up his record as a college and pro starter to 13-0 with a pair of victories for the D.C. Defenders of the XFL. After a pair of losses and during a third game that started poorly for D.C. (0-2 with an interceptions), the Defenders yanked Jones for Tyree Jackson.

And Jackson promptly led the Defenders to a score, throwing a touchdown pass.

Following the two D.C. home wins (which included a shutout victory over the New York Guardians), the Defenders were outscored 64-9 in two road losses, with Jones tossing four interceptions at L.A. and throwing for only 72 yards and an interception last Sunday in a shutout loss at Tampa. Jones now has four touchdown passes and seven interceptions for the season, along with a passer rating of 57.9.

Jackson was undrafted last year, and he was unable to stick in the NFL — despite the best efforts of some in the media to pump him up by suggesting that his arm is as strong if not stronger than Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s. It’s not, but Jackson is good enough to supplant Cardale Jones, primarily because Jones has been awful the past few weeks.