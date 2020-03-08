Phillip Dorsett going into free agency with “open mind”

Getty Images

There hasn’t been quite as much of a spotlight on wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as he heads for free agency as there’s been on his teammate Tom Brady, but Dorsett is set to hit the market later this month for the second time in as many years.

Dorsett re-signed with the Patriots rather quickly last March, but it doesn’t sound like that’s his first choice this time around. Dorsett saw his playing time drop late last season in a change he said came “out of nowhere” and he feels he needs “to be honest with myself about” what’s best for him in 2020 as a result.

“I would say that will probably be a little different,” Dorsett said, via ESPN.com. “Last year, I had my heart set on where I wanted to go and I didn’t have an open mind. This year, I know I have to go into it with an open mind.”

Dorsett had 29 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns last season, but only three of those catches came in the final six weeks of the season. He added one catch for six yards in New England’s playoff loss to the Titans.