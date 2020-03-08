Report: David Andrews continues to get positive medical news

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews said in January that he hopes to be back in the lineup in 2020 after missing last season due to blood clots in his lungs and that he was feeling great physically.

It sounds like nothing has changed on that front. Andrews said that he’d have a clearer idea of the outlook on the playing front after a series of medical appointments in February and Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Andrews has continued to receive positive medical reports from his doctors.

There’s no talk of when Andrews might be medically cleared, but it will be a while before the Patriots are going to be doing any on-field work.

Ted Karras filled in at center after Andrews was shut down last year. He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent and there have been reports of a good market building up for him around the league.