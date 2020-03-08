Report: Jets showing interest in Byron Jones

Getty Images

Cornerback was a trouble spot for the Jets last season, so it doesn’t come as much of a shock to hear that the team has a couple of this year’s top free agents at the position on their radar.

We heard last week that they are among the teams with interest in Panthers corner James Bradberry and Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that the team is also showing interest in Byron Jones.

The Cowboys corner has also reportedly caught the eye of the Raiders and Cimini reports that the Eagles are also expected to be in the running for Jones’ services later this month. He also notes that neither Bradberry nor Jones looks like an ideal fit for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’ defense, which may limit the lengths the team is willing to go to land either of the free agents.

The Jets spent big for cornerback Trumaine Johnson in 2018, but he has not played as well as the team hoped over the last two seasons. Cutting him would leave $12 million in dead cap space on the books for the 2020 season. Darryl Roberts, Nate Hairston and Bless Austin are also under contract while Arthur Maulet is set for restricted free agency.