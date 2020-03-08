Tom Flacco, Joe’s brother, hoping an NFL team gives him a shot

Getty Images

Joe Flacco was a first-round draft pick before he became a Super Bowl MVP and has played 12 seasons in the NFL. His little brother will have a tougher path in the NFL.

Tom Flacco, who was the starting quarterback at Towson in 2018 and 2019, is just hoping that some NFL team will give him a chance, even though he knows he’s a long shot.

“People ask me what I will do next if I don’t make it,” Tom Flacco told the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t know for sure. I really don’t think about that. I am focused on one thing and one thing only, that’s making it in the NFL. People might think I am crazy, but I’ve spoken with a lot of successful people and they are said they were driven to one thing, and that was their focus. That’s me. I am committed to football.”

Flacco had solid numbers at Towson, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,831 yards, with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. But Towson, which competes at the FCS level, wasn’t exactly facing elite competition. Flacco wasn’t invited to the Combine and probably won’t be drafted.

“No one has told me directly where I will go or if I will go in the draft,” Flacco said. “Whatever, this all just adds to the chip on my shoulder. I am not surprised. I came from a smaller school and have been overlooked. It is what it is. It does not affect how I prepare. Actually, it just makes me work harder.”

Flacco will have to work hard, likely arriving in an NFL training camp as an undrafted rookie and camp arm — if he gets there at all.