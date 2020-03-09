A.J. Brown likes Ryan Tannehill, but playing with Tom Brady would be “insane”

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown isn’t trying to roll Ryan Tannehill to the curb. He likes him.

But Tom Brady is Tom Brady, and that makes the possibility an enticing one to imagine.

Via Nick Goss of NBCSportsBoston.com, Brown said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that while he loved playing with Tannehill and would be happy to again, playing with a six-time Super Bowl champion would also be appealing.

“Of course, we would want Ryan back, of course,” Brown said. “I’ve got chemistry with him already, so, going into Year Two, I feel like it would just grow more. But unfortunately, if things don’t go as planned and we get Tom Brady or whatever, like, who wouldn’t want to play with Tom Brady?

“I’m just going to be honest. He knows how to do it. He’s won Super Bowls, and I really want to be around him. Even if I don’t play with him, I just want to have a conversation with him and try to pick his brain and see how he does things. But if we’re fortunate enough to get Tom Brady this year, that would be insane. But regardless of whoever we get, I just want them just to kinda hurry up so I can know who my quarterback will be this upcoming year.”

That’s a fair assessment, and one not even Tannehill should be offended by.

And after a standout rookie season, Brown’s one of the reasons Brady should be interested in the Titans.

Brady was reportedly frustrated with his lack of downfield weapons in New England last year, but Brown proved he was one in his first season. The second-round pick caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards (20.2 per catch) for the Titans last year, which helped raise Tannehill’s profile as well.