Cowboys bring back center Adam Redmond

The Cowboys announced a signing. Not that one.

The team announced they had re-signed offensive lineman Adam Redmond.

The center from Harvard has been with the team since 2018, after being claimed off waivers from the Bills. He played in 10 games in 2018, and spent half of last year on injured reserve.

He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Of course, the Cowboys have some slightly more significant negotiations going on at the moment, as they’re exchanging proposals with quarterback Dak Prescott.

  1. When you give up 30% of your cap space to bad QBs, you have to bring back turds that you pray will never see the field.

  2. daysend564 says:
    March 9, 2020 at 5:13 pm
    ——
    If you’re going to have bad takes, at least do the math right. 30% of 200M is 60M-no one is talking about that, even Mahommes agent.
    Otherwise, if you need to exaggerate to support your assertion, it’s probably not worth talking about.

  3. Cowboys fans may understand this a bit more. Does this signing mean that “Jumbo” Joe Loney could be lost in free agency? He served as a very solid backup to Travis Fredrick while he was out for the year battling his health condition. Reading between the lines, losing Jumbo Joe is a big loss. And that is a function of over-paying at the skill positions.

