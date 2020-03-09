D.C. Defenders coach says Cardale Jones will continue to start

Getty Images

D.C. Defenders coach Pep Hamilton said after yesterday’s game that benching of quarterback Cardale Jones was planned, even if the interception that preceded it was not.

According to Tom Schad of USA Today, Hamilton said Jones would remain his starter, even though he has struggled recently and backup Tyree Jackson brought them back for a win against St. Louis yesterday.

“It’s good to have two very capable quarterbacks that we feel like we can put in in any situation and they give us a chance to win,” Hamilton said.

Jones had thrown five interceptions in the previous two games, and when he was picked off on the second series, pulling him seemed reasonable. But Hamilton said the plan entering the game was to let Jackson handle the third offensive series.

“We know that [Jones] can do anything that we ask him to do,” Hamilton said. “Tyree, on the other hand, is 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds and is really more of a dynamic runner. . . . If he just falls forward, that’s five yards. His body’s like eight yards long.”

Jackson isn’t that much bigger than Jones, who is listed at 6-5, 264.

Jones has four touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, so if he continues to struggle, Hamilton won’t need an excuse to take a longer look at Jackson, or perhaps try that innovative falling forward twice for a first down strategy with his 2.2-yard tall backup.