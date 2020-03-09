David Baker puts the weight of the Hall of Fame behind the CBA

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has officially weighed in to support the Collective Bargaining Agreement that NFL players are currently voting on.

Hall of Fame President David Baker sent a letter to Hall of Famers and their families, telling them he thinks the deal is a good one for them.

“I believe that both sides, the NFL and the players association, united to support former players,” Baker wrote, according to the Associated Press.

As noted by Peter King in today’s Football Morning in America, the support for former players includes about $300 million in pension improvements. It’s easy to see why retired players, who are unaffected by aspects the players dislike such as increasing the season to 17 games, would endorse a deal that’s all upside for them.

It’s also easy to see why Baker, who has sought the support of the league office and individual NFL owners for the Hall of Fame, would want to cast the CBA deal in a positive light. The league office and the owners want this deal to get done, and Baker is giving them the Hall of Fame’s support.