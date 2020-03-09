Falcons sign Steven Means

Getty Images

Defensive end Steven Means didn’t get a chance to play for the Falcons last season, but he’ll be back for another shot this year.

The Falcons announced on Monday that Means has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. They also announced that they have waived tackle Lukayas McNeil.

Means tore his ACL during organized team activities last year and missed the rest of the year while he recovered from the injury. He joined the Falcons in 2018 and recorded 14 tackles and a sack in eight games with the team.

The Falcons do not plan to re-sign defensive end Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn is also set for free agency later this month.