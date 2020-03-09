Falcons union rep calls CBA “a pretty good deal”

Getty Images

While a number of high-profile (and high-earning) players have voiced their displeasure with the proposed collective bargaining agreement, it’s believed to have the support of a larger pool of players who are closer to the minimums.

And while he’s not making predictions about the outcome of the ongoing vote, Falcons player representative to the NFLPA Josh Harris believes it contains a number of provisions which will benefit the majority of the union.

“We need guys to vote,” Harris told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whether if it’s a yes or a no. Our voice needs to be heard. It’s an interesting time. Hopefully, we can get his done. If you asked me, it is a pretty good deal. It is. Is it a perfect deal, no. But I’m hard-pressed to find such a thing as the perfect deal.”

The Falcons long snapper has been trying to communicate the details of the labor contract with as many players as possible. He acknowledged the common complaint about the 17th game, but encouraged players to dig deeper into the details to see what they’re actually voting on.

“The feedback that I’ve gotten [has been] very positive,” Harris said. “It’s important to remember that this league is made up, predominantly of younger, minimum-contract guys and this deal significantly increases the pay, the benefits and the working conditions for the majority of the current players, some former player and future players as well.

“The guys that I’ve talked to and the guys that have asked me questions, have all seemed to be on board with it.”

Voting remains open until Thursday night, and a simple majority of ballots cast is need to approve the 10-year deal.