Giants lose strength coach to Indiana

Getty Images

New Giants coach Joe Judge said he anticipated some of his staff to get interest for college jobs, but the most recent defection was not expected.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Giants strength coach Aaron Wellman is leaving the NFL to take the same job at the University of Indiana.

Wellman went to school there, explaining the draw. He had been with the Giants since 2016, when he was hired by Ben McAdoo, and had been retained by two coaches since then.

Senior defensive assistant Bret Bielema’s name came up in a few coaching searches at the college level this year, shortly after Judge brought him on board from the Patriots’ staff, but he’s still there for now.