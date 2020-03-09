Illinois becomes 15th state with legal sports gambling

Getty Images

As legal sports betting continues to spread across America, Illinois today became the 15th state where a sports bet can be placed legally.

The first legal sports bet in Illinois was placed today by former Chicago Blackhawks player and current team announcer Eddie Olczyk, who bet $100 that the Chicago White Sox will win the American League pennant at 16-to-1 odds.

Indiana has previously legalized sports gambling, and many residents of the Chicago area were already regularly going to Indiana to place sports bets. Illinois officials wanted to legalize it in their state to get the tax revenue, which the state projects will be about $60 million a year.

The state’s gambling law allows large sporting venues like Soldier Field to apply for a betting license, raising the possibility that fans could make legal wagers at the home of the Bears.