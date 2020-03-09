In-season pro sports leagues “temporarily limit” locker room access

Getty Images

More sporting leagues and events are being affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has suspended all sporting events until April, and Japan has delayed the start of its baseball regular season until next month.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Monday that it has postponed the 2020 Team USA Media Summit, which allows journalists to interview Team USA athletes ahead of the Summer Games.

In addition, Major League Baseball is joining the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer in closing its clubhouses to media due to fear over potential spread of coronavirus. Teams will make players available in press-conference settings as well as outside the clubhouse, though players must remain at least 6 feet from reporters.

The NFL doesn’t yet have a decision to make on locker room access.

MLB, MLS, the NBA and the NHL issued a joint statement: “After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

In the wake of 9-11, teams and leagues clamped down on access, using “security” to justify revised policies. The same could happen after the coronavirus crisis ends, with “public health” used as the justification.

Leaders of most sportswriter groups, including Pro Football Writers of America president Bob Glauber, and the president of the Associated Press Sports Editors issued a joint statement Monday urging against “unnecessary limited [access] in either the short or long term.”

“We the entities covering pro and college sports in North America are concerned with the developing international outbreak of coronavirus and the need to contain it,” the statement reads. “We understand precautions may be necessary in the name of public health. We are intent on working with the leagues, teams and schools we cover to maintain safe work environments. We also must ensure the locker room access — which we have negotiated over decades — to players, coaches and staff is not unnecessarily limited in either the short or long term. We look forward to open communication with the leagues as, together, we deal with this serious health matter.”