Jeff Jagodzinski named new Renegades offensive coordinator in place of injured Hal Mumme

Getty Images

The Dallas Renegades of the XFL have named Jeff Jagodzinski as their new offensive coordinator.

Jagodzinski takes over for Hal Mumme, who sustained a broken leg in a collision on the sidelines in a game between Dallas and the Houston Roughnecks last week.

Mumme will remain with the team as an offensive advisor as he recovers.

“We appreciate Hal’s hard work and efforts with our squad, particularly after his injury last weekend,” head coach Bob Stoops said in a news relase. “Unfortunately, it prevented him from performing in the way we needed for the Renegades.”

Additionally, Bobby Blizzard becomes assistant offensive coordinator and will handle the play-calling duties for the team.