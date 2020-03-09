Latest tests on Tua Tagovailoa look good

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said at the Scouting Combine he expected to be cleared to resume normal activity on March 9.

That’s today, and apparently he was.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, tests today on his dislocated and fractured (and surgically repaired) hip were “as positive as possible.”

A source described them as “very good with no concerns” (and if that source is employed by Tagovailoa that better be all they ever say).

Now is just the matter of getting ready to play again. He’s expected to have an individual workout for teams prior to the draft, where he’ll have a chance to convince them he’s well.

Prior to the November injury, he was assumed to be the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. LSU’s Joe Burrow has taken over that mantle, but Tagovailoa has drawn interest from a number of teams at the top of the draft order already, who will be very interested in his condition.