Minkah Fitzpatrick keeping 39 as his jersey number

Getty Images

It’s now safe for Steelers fans to buy those 39 jerseys.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick announced on social media Monday that he is sticking with the number he wore for 14 games last season after the trade from Miami.

“I promised myself if it treats me well, if I make the Pro Bowl or All-Pro or whatever it may be, I am going to keep it,” Fitzpatrick said. “I did those things so I am going to stick with it. I’m keeping No. 39.”

Fitzpatrick previously wore No. 29 in Miami, but Steelers safety Kameron Kelly already was wearing that number when Fitzpatrick arrived. NFL rules prohibit players from changing numbers during the season while playing for the same team, prohibiting Kelly from switching.

Kelly no longer plays for the Steelers, allowing Fitzpatrick to switch back to 29 before next season if he so desired. He chose instead to stick with 39.

“Get your jerseys and show some love,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

He did the same thing at Alabama: After being assigned 29 as a freshman, Fitzpatrick earned freshman All-America honors so he kept 29 for his entire college career.

In only his second season, Fitzpatrick made Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2019.