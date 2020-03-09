NFLPA extends voting deadline by two days

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2020, 1:01 PM EDT
Players who want to vote on the proposed CBA will have two more days to do it.

The NFL Players Association has announced that its board of player representatives has voted to extend the deadline for voting on the proposed CBA by two days, from 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12 to 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 14.

It’s unclear why the two-day change was made. Any player who wants to vote can vote at any time, quickly and easily. The vote by the 32 representatives was not publicized; the numbers would potentially reveal whether the change was favored by those who favor the CBA, and whether it was opposed by those who oppose it.

The NFLPA also has distributed to all players a side-by-side comparison of certain terms from the 2011 CBA and the 2020 proposal.

2 responses to "NFLPA extends voting deadline by two days

  1. A league of 32 teams cannot play a 17 game season. It is a mathematical impossibility. Oh we’ll just add a non-conference game onto each 16 team conference’s games. Ok.

    So, the divisional non-conference matchups are going to make no sense as some teams will have to play other teams annually or a helluva lot more often than the current every 4 seasons.

    Just leave it alone! The owners’ greed is going to ruin the golden goose! Don’t mess with the 16 game regular season! It is all most of us have known! 42 years!

  2. The 10 highest paid players on each team could do much better with a different deal, or no deal at all. For the other 53, including practice squad guys, this deal is probably as good as it’s going to get, with more roster spots and a significantly higher league minimum wage. That being said, people vote against their own self interest all the time, so it will be interesting to see how this resolves.

