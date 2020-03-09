NFLPA extends voting deadline by two days

Getty Images

Players who want to vote on the proposed CBA will have two more days to do it.

The NFL Players Association has announced that its board of player representatives has voted to extend the deadline for voting on the proposed CBA by two days, from 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 12 to 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 14.

It’s unclear why the two-day change was made. Any player who wants to vote can vote at any time, quickly and easily. The vote by the 32 representatives was not publicized; the numbers would potentially reveal whether the change was favored by those who favor the CBA, and whether it was opposed by those who oppose it.

The NFLPA also has distributed to all players a side-by-side comparison of certain terms from the 2011 CBA and the 2020 proposal.