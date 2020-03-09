Packers hire Butch Barry as senior assistant

Getty Images

The Packers have added another coach to Matt LaFleur’s staff for the 2020 season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has hired Butch Barry as a senior assistant.

Barry was the offensive line coach at the University of Miami last season and left the school after they closed out their year with a loss in the Independence Bowl that dropped their record to 6-7. He was an assistant offensive line coach for the Buccaneers for four years and also coached at Central Michigan.

The Packers parted was with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted and defensive backs coach Jason Simmons. Jerry Gray was hired to fill Simmons’ spot on the staff.