Report: Giants not close to extension with Leonard Williams

The Giants traded a couple of draft picks for defensive lineman Leonard Williams last year with the knowledge that they would have contract issues to deal with this offseason as Williams was in the final year of his rookie pact.

One of their options was to work out a multi-year deal ahead of the deadline to use a franchise or transition tag, but that may not happen. The window to use the tags is closing in a few days and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Giants are not close to an extension with him at the moment.

Rapoport adds that no decision has been made about using the tag if they can’t bridge that gap. If Williams is tagged, there will likely be a discussion about his position because defensive ends command a higher price under both tags than defensive linemen. He’s listed as a defensive lineman and has largely played end in 3-4 base defenses, but has played inside when his units have employed other fronts.

If the Giants re-sign Williams before the start of the league year, they’ll send a 2021 fourth-round pick to the Jets. If not, it will be a 2021 fifth-rounder along with a 2020 third-round selection.