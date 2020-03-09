Report: NBA’s growing concerns about coronavirus could prompt drastic steps

Getty Images

The NFL must be breathing a sigh of relief that it is not in season at the moment. It soon will have to decide on how to proceed with the owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the end of the month, and eventually what to do about the draft in Las Vegas at the end of April.

Other sports are facing more pressing decisions as the coronavirus crisis grows.

The BNP Paribas Open, scheduled to begin today, became the first major sporting event affected by the coronavirus. The event, the second-biggest tennis event in the U.S. after the U.S. Open, was called off Sunday night.

Now, the NBA is considering “drastic steps,” which could include games without fans.

The league has set a conference call with owners/governors for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the next steps for teams, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

“Concerns are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in arenas,” Wojanrowski writes. “The precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to execute.”