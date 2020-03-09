Report: Patriots “sniffing around” trade market for receivers, tight ends

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Whether the Patriots have Tom Brady back at quarterback next season or not, their chances of finding more success on offense would be helped by more production out of their wide receivers and tight ends than they got in 2020.

Upgrading at those spots ahead of free agency could also have some impact on Brady’s ultimate decision about where to play next season. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that could be a possibility.

Breer reports that the Patriots have been “sniffing around” the trade market at both wide receiver and tight end with the legal tampering period of free agency starting in a week. The Patriots are often active when it comes to making trades, including a deal for Mohamed Sanu as they looked to upgrade their receiving corps during the 2019 season.

That move didn’t provide much of a jolt to the offense and they also didn’t get what they hoped for out of Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon last year. That’s why they’ll be taking more swings via trade, free agency and/or the draft this offseason.

9 responses to “Report: Patriots “sniffing around” trade market for receivers, tight ends

  1. Depending on his pricing Ebron wouldnt be a bad fit, of course Howard of the Bucs always gets mentioned and I doubt he gets dealt but if a surprise does happen and Diggs gets dealt it seems like it would be the Patriots who would make it happen.

  2. Tight end is more of the need with Edelman, Sanu, Meyers and Harry all in the mix. Olyzcewski remains a project in the slot.

    But, yes, another WR is always needed, and likely a veteran camp invite to add to the mix as per usual.

  3. That move (Sanu) didn’t provide much of a jolt to the offense and they also didn’t get what they hoped for out of Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon last year. That’s why they’ll be taking more swings via trade, free agency and/or the draft this offseason.
    ——-
    Nor did Deymarius Thomas. Gordon, Thomas, Brown, Sanu, Seferian-Jenkins, two rookies. None of it worked out but you can’t say NE didn’t try.

  4. I think what Brady most wants to see out of the Pats is an upgraded Oline combined with upgraded skill position players. He wants to win it all one more time and needs better tools around him than Bill provided last year.

  8. Pats looking at what may come onto the trade market is shocking news, especially in March.

