Report: Vikings interested in re-signing Andrew Sendejo

The Vikings have interest in re-signing safety Andrew Sendejo, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings could lose Anthony Harris in free agency, which would make the signing of Sendejo more important. The team will need someone to start alongside Harrison Smith.

Sendejo, 32, played for the Vikings from 2011-18 and was a regular starter until his groin injury midway through the 2018 season opened the door for Harris. The Vikings declined the $5.5 million option on Sendejo’s contract last March.

He signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Eagles.

Sendejo played nine games, with one start, before the Eagles waived him. Minnesota claimed him off waivers Nov. 6, and he played six games, with two starts, for the Vikings.