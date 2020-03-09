Rodney Anderson “taking everything slow” in return to Bengals from torn ACL

Getty Images

The Bengals took running back Rodney Anderson in the sixth round of last year’s draft with the hope that his run of injuries in college wouldn’t carry over to the NFL.

That hope was dashed in August. Anderson tore his right ACL in the preseason finale, which was an unhappy case of deja vu for a player who missed all but five quarters of his final year at Oklahoma with the same injury.

He suffered two other season-ending injuries while in college and all of the rehab taught Anderson a lesson about how to approach things this year.

“I feel like I was trying to maybe rush back to reach certain goals,” Anderson said, via the team’s website. “Like run the 40 at the combine. Get back for rookie minicamp, off-season training, training camp. I think all that rushing kind of put me in a bad situation when I got back to the season. I’m taking everything slow, doing it the right way, taking as much time as I need no matter what.”

Giovani Bernard and Trayveon Williams are also on the depth chart behind Anderson’s college teammate Joe Mixon and Anderson’s chances of leapfrogging them will have a lot to do with his ability to stay healthy for the first time in a few years.