Sam Acho, Michael Thomas and JC Tretter join Russell Okung as NFLPA prez candidates

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL Players Association is electing a new president on Tuesday and soon-to-be Panthers left tackle Russell Okung was the only known candidate for the position coming into the week.

Okung now has some company. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho, Giants safety Michael Thomas and Browns center JC Tretter are also in the running for the position.

Acho and Thomas were both on the NFLPA executive committee that negotiated the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement that players are voting on now. Okung was also part of that committee, which voted against approving the deal twice.

Acho voted in favor of the deal and Okung is against it. Thomas has not taken a public position, but Albert Breer of SI.com reports he was also a no vote.

Tretter was a co-alternate player rep for Cleveland in 2019. He put together a detailed look at the proposed CBA that was shared by former Packers teammate David Bakhtiari, that didn’t make the way he’s voting explicit.

2 responses to “Sam Acho, Michael Thomas and JC Tretter join Russell Okung as NFLPA prez candidates

  1. Won’t be surprised when members Vote for a player opposed to the Proposed CBA, but when voting totals are counted two days later, they have approved it. Since I don’t know what the voting will be, even though I voted for it, I would vote for rep who would fight hard against the owners if CBA isn’t ratified. if new CBA is approved, I win. If not ratified, I have the best fighter to challenge ownership to get better deal.

  2. The amount of people in the US that have the experience and capability of negotiating a fair labor portion of 10 year 100 billion dollar contract like this are not currently playing in the NFL.

