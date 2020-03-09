Some players want to change their CBA votes

Getty Images

As the fight over the new CBA intensifies, some players who already have voted would like to have a do-over.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that some players have asked if they can change their votes, a la Mabel Choate. The board of player representatives voted on the issue today, and they decided against anyone changing votes.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports explains that more than 1,000 players already have voted.

It’s unclear whether the players who want to change their votes predominantly hope to shift from no to yes or yes to no. Regardless, their hands have been deemed to be removed from the checker, and they can’t make a different move now.