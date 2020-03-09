Sources: Cowboys have made only one recent offer to Dak Prescott

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

Multiple reports emerged on Monday that the Cowboys have submitted another offer to quarterback Dak Prescott, in addition to the recently reported offer that has an average value of $33 million per year. Multiple sources tell PFT that there has been only one offer.

The offer, per one source, was made on March 2. The Cowboys have not recently made any other offer. It’s unclear whether Prescott’s camp has responded to the offer.

The Cowboys would like to get a deal done before Thursday, the deadline for applying the franchise tag. If the Cowboys tag Prescott, a different dynamic becomes unlocked, and a new set of deadlines will become activated, from the launch of the offseason program in April to the various enhanced phases of it to the deadline for doing a longterm deal in July 15.

A deal worth $33 million per year at signing would be ricer than the Russell Wilson contract, which had a value of $31.4 million at signing. But no details have been reported regarding structure or length or, most importantly, amount of the guarantees at signing.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Sources: Cowboys have made only one recent offer to Dak Prescott

  1. That makes sense. No way he turns it down……However, This evening we will hear another rumor. Enough……Dak or Cowboys’ camp will soon let us know.

  3. Dak is a 25 mil per year qb. TRUTH, not hating. Just FACTS. Please stop OVER PAYING average qbs. He is an 8-8 qb. With a pro bowl rb, wr, and oline. He didnt beat but ONE team with a wining record last year. He talks good in interviews but cant produce it on the field. He is limited. Keep it real. I love Dak but this FA class of QBs is deep with bus drivers and that is what Dak is. Save the money get this DEFENSE back to top 1 / 2 … get a super bowl.

    Speaking of, Get your team to THE SUPER BOWL THEN ASK FOR ELITE COIN! CRAZY THOUGHT no?

  4. Jerry just swallow your ego and let Dak go that is if you want another trip to the Super Bowl in your life time.

  5. I just don’t get it… Dak is just short of terrible and an serious underachiever. This is silly.

  8. I find it incredible that Dak is being offered more than Wilson. I’m not saying Dak isn’t a good QB, but he isn’t nearly as good as Wilson. I know the dynamics of the game and the difficulty finding a legitimate “franchise QB” come into play but I’m not convinced that Dak is worth being the highest paid player ever in the NFL.

  10. First of all he isn’t worth a penny over 27 million, and there’s no way you can compare him to Wilson with a straight face, or any face for that matter. The Cowboys need to franchise him, and then trade him if he doesn’t accept their offer on the table

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!