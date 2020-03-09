Tom Brady launches Hollywood production company

Getty Images

We don’t know where Tom Brady will play this season, but we do know that he’s heading to Hollywood, at least for some of his off-field business interests.

Brady announced today that he’s launching a production company, which he named 199 Productions in a nod to his status as the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. He’s working on the project with brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who are best known as the directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady said in a statement to Deadline.com.

That Brady is eyeing Hollywood will undoubtedly lead to questions about whether he’d like to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, which would put him in the perfect location to explore those interests. We don’t know where Brady will end his NFL career, but he may end up in the movie industry when he’s done.